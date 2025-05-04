Introduction

Here’s the timeline of which everything else in the next five years leads up to:

I’m talking about the distractions of wars, epidemics, and induced disasters. It all leads up to “systems deployment” in December 2029, right in time for the 2030 agenda.

This ‘what is going on post’ is your window into my realm of exploring the world today in that sort of frame of thought that has taken a chunk of my thinking over the last five years. But I have also found that this knowing is not as important as doing something about it. As you will read in the latter section, it’s more important to change your lifestyle in the face of this onslaught.

It’s not just a Tariff war?

On April 2nd, Trump launched a war against China. Let me suggest that there is a hidden component to this trade conflict, and it is in space. That the trade war is merely a cover for what's genuinely going on—you wouldn’t be shocked, I’m sure, to learn they are lying. Right now, in space, it’s a similar moment to the Bay of Pigs in the early 1960s, when the DoD/Pentagon determined a nuclear war could be waged, and won, if the USA struck first while they had an overwhelming advantage. It’s like that in the internet satellite race right now.

But why would there be a war over satellites with internet connection in space? In this post, I will connect the dots to provide an idea of an answer to this question.

We start by not taking the news at its word that the satellites are only for internet connection. The Sat-to-Device could be about something bigger, and the USA is attempting to disrupt China's plans to catch up with the USA. The tariff war may be the beginning of an all-out war, which is also in space. We start by looking back at the coincidences.

How it’s all Connected

You will recall that Trump created the Space Force in 2019, the same time internet satellites were launched 2019. That’s not a coincidence. Then, in December 2019, a psyop of fear around Covid launched at the same time when 5G was introduced, which was also not a coincidence. A year later, the mRNA tech-body injections were given to billions. None of that is a coincidence— it’s all connected.

Currently, the USA has approximately 8,500 internet satellites in orbit. The UK leads the competitors with 650, China 100-200, the EU 20-30, Russia 10-20, Canada 10-20, India 5-10, and a few scattered others, totalling just under 1000. This means the USA is dominant, with a 90% capture of the market.

This happened quickly, and no one discusses it. It’s just as crucial as 5G and the mRNA shots for understanding the big picture, as they are all connected. It's sort of known that Starlink is a product of the USA DoD, similar to the mRNA vaccine. Both of these products coincided with the release of 5G. I suggest they have a delivery mechanism that will coincide with the release of 6G in 2030, utilizing laser conductivity.

In May 2019, the first 60 Starlink internet satellites were launched. By the end of the year, the United States had 110-115, and China had 4-8. By 2030, the total projected number of internet satellites from the USA is estimated to be 22,250–33,836. The projected total for China is 5,050–15,100 internet satellites by 2030; the UK 1000-2000, and others, for a Global Total of 28,850–51,486 satellites. The USA’s market share could drop to around 50% by 2030. In other words, China becomes the competition.

Increase of Internet in Space

Regarding 6G, the ITU-R Update: IMT-2030 (6G) is worth reading if you want to understand the planned scope. IMT is Information Management Technology. i.e., our tech oligarchy, controlled and managed by the United Nations. A supporting research paper (Demystifying IMT-2030 aka 6G- Capabilities, Usage Scenarios, and Candidate Technologies).

I suggest that it’s not a coincidence that the onslaught of internet satellites coincided with the introduction of the first mRNA vaccine, and they will become foundational for that coincidence in 2030. This is why:

Active Microscale Construction in Pfizer Comirnaty: Investigating Complex Self-Assembling Structures, April 2025. It’s called the ‘plugged in phenomenon’ from the ‘Internet of the Bio-Nano Things’ injection— the pictures tell the story.

Formation of Tech inside Body

But we don’t even know whether they are putting these inside of us outside the injections, through the sky and food, but most have learned by now to stay the fuck away from whatever they want to put into you, calling it a vaccine. WTF.

In past posts, I have connected Starlink (and specifically what they launched on 1/11/24), satellite-to-device, to the vaccine launch (12/14/24) through mundane astrology—the biggest tell there is. For me, this big picture of ‘what is going on’ is a means to confirm linking the coincidences. Throughout history, those in power have used astrological timing for their planning of societal events; this time is no different.

The Mundane Astrological Occult Angle

I presented evidence that mundane astrology was used to plan the launch of both the vaccine and satellite-to-device. This might be an arcane side note for most who follow this topic, but for me, it was the key to seeing the big picture.

Refer to these posts from 2023 and 2024 for background documentation:

How DoD/NSA-AI Vaccine deployment was timed to Astrological Eclipses and the Next Eclipse cross psyop on January 10- 11th, 2024.

The X factor of 1/11 in Review: Starlink launched into the body.

Their astrological configurations for the electional event launch included using eclipse midpoints and the numerological magic numbers of 6666 and 88. I will review what I revealed in a footnote. This adds an element of occult proof that there is much more going on than we are made aware of in their planning of events surrounding the nearly-forced injections, the undiscussed profusion of Starlink, and the release of greater GHz internet conductivity.

Think about the cultural nomenclature involved in the symbology of X. An X that traps us all inside its net. The first line is horizontal from tower to tower (5G), the second goes vertical, with satellite to device (Starlink), and IMT-2030 (6G) marks the crossing point of the X, where you are the mark. The signal streams cross inside you, your device — i.e., your tech body. It has already been disclosed that 6G will not require physical towers and people; perhaps you, too, will be the conductive tower. They want us tagged, marked, and conductive — you are the product in this new upcoming market.

I’ll add other astrological indications of a war between the USA and China. Neptune has just ingressed into Aries. It did so on March 30th, and Trump announced the tariff war, singling out China within a few days. The same thing occurred in 1861, with the Civil War coinciding within days of the Neptune ingress into Aries.

Also, Uranus, in its 88-cycle, is ingressing into Gemini this year, where it was last placed during WW2 and the USA’s Civil War.

Many have predicted another Civil War in the USA—we even have predictive programming movies about it—but it’s improbable for many reasons. Americans are not going to be manipulated to fight each other; they’d much rather be on their phones, and the cultural differences are exaggerated.

Instead, in this globalism of trade and NWO, it makes sense that a civil war would break out between the factions—the USA vs. China or Russia, or both. Who knows what they have planned? At the very top of those controlling events and outcomes is a dichotomy that has always existed—think Venice versus Genoa.

What we are seeing in the trade war is the precursor to a real war, which will culminate in space over internet satellites in preparation for controlling conductive bodies with 6G in 2030.

As Above So Below

If you’ve looked into it, you're likely aware of the vaccine and its implications by now. People who pushed that onto others have lost their credibility. The last time I looked, the CDC recommended a 10th dose of it. No one is doing that, which makes just about everyone vaccine-hesitant to some extent. The debate is essentially over, even though some individuals, for their reasons, may continue to claim otherwise, and the product is still being promoted—in fact, it remains part of the childhood vaccine schedule.

The injections, alongside the internet devices we work on, create conductivity in your body, making us into a tech body. Vaccines contain conductive material that the GHz of your internet connection activates. It's a plan that is now scientifically documented. If you doubt it, I implore you to read the ‘plugged in phenomenon’ paper linked above, examine the images, and see it yourself.

It’s a reality. And if you thought 2020 and 5G were weird, stick around. By 2030, with 6G, individuals will become towers—imagine the cool kids in class being those whose bodies are hotspots for free internet conductivity. But before that, imagine the mother of all lockdowns so that people can be turned on like this inside their wireless home. Sabrina Wallace was telling us about this years ago.

You are in a paired, native sequence…that is what it is called. If it is an industrial, scientist or military band for a satellite.. What radio frequency international standard for electronics and engineering for RF work was used to send a signal through the wireless into your phone into your biosensors that are in your body? …this is the new digital ID … you are not human anymore. You are hybridized and now you are just a system, you are just a machine and you report to my biofield like graphene because you are. You are more graphene than human. That is syn-bio and it eventually unbalances… This is warfare.

6G will be laser-like. Without any public testing, the introduction of laser satellite internet has begun.

This is a 6G LOPAN (PAN = personal area network). A 6G PAN is the same radio frequency IEEE and that is 802.15.6. 6G LOPAN is 802.15.6. The biosensors themselves are 802.15.4. The wireless sensor networks they run on acronym is WSN and the technical writing is 802.15.5…. running your body with data, commercially selling your body routing data… our government is who uses 802.15.4.

Every bit of this—the mRNA, 5G, Sat-to-Device, 6G—has come out of the government.

They always have to tell us

On December 25th, 2023, Elon Musk posted this graphic on X:

Back then, I wrote:

I saw how the image above had 111 and 8888 right in the middle, so I immediately knew what he was signaling with his cryptic message— Jan 11th and how it was in between two eclipses by 88 days whose eclipse path passed over the USA. But what about the 17? It took me a few hours, but then I got it. December 25th was the date when Starlink got approval to launch their direct satellite-to-device test and the 88 eclipse days of 1/10 and 1/11 was 17 days away. I predicted this was a pre-announcement by Elon (and a summoning in the long run) of something he would announce on 1/11. This turned out accurate. At the midpoint, Elon announced on X that the tests of Starlink for device-to-device internet connection were successful.

Since then, I found out another occult meaning of 17 (and I know some of you are thinking Q but that’s because you’ve been re-programmed to feel that way— same with associating the Swastika and 88 with being a Nazi— but that’s not it).

Occult meaning of 17

“A vortex of creation” and “a portal to other worlds,” they conclude.

Musk has lots of charades going on, but the DoD doesn’t.

I was watching a lot of Beyond Mystic at the time. I was shocked at the amount of otherworldly Elohim-type vibe that they were picking up on leading up to 1/11/24.

I went back and watched some shows from that time, Jan 11th Live, DON'T FUCK WITH THE ELOHIM! THEY ARE ALL BAD!, Jay Weidner, Paul Wallis, THE ELOHIM DEBATE: WHAT ARE THEY SO AFRAID OF?, and Clif High, exposing the Elohim, were all on leading up to that date—nothing much since then. There’s something sci-fi there about it all happening with Sat-To-Device being launched simultaneously. A skeptic's take on it all is here, with more links. One of the best short explications of what this theory is is found here in Clif High’s Substack:

This Jay Wielder video best presents this conspiracy angle. It lays out who the gods are and where they come from. The Rig Veda laid this all out long ago, with the stories of the pantheon of gods that originated from our space above. In the Vedic pantheon, there are two different types of these gods; it is dualistic, and when Elon talks about summoning the demons, you should realize which he’s referring to. The people who become the most conductive will interact with it and be immersed in the Elohim?

What I am saying is that there’s something sci-fi about it all, and the discussion was happening simultaneously with Sat-To-Device being launched.

Laser Conductivity for 6G internet

We go into the future. 6G is happening. I have a question about whether the NWO is still cohesive enough to implement it through the IMT (UN-run) as they did for 5G, but let’s assume they will.

Korea is reportedly considering going first in 2028, but it’s likely just predictive programming. 6G specification, IMT-2030, is projected to be completed at the end of 2029, succeeding IMT-2020. (5G).

Their conclusion (linked in the IMT papers above):

IMT-2030 systems are expected to push further the limits of wireless communication systems for providing ubiquitous connectivity for the entire human race and overcoming the digital divide.

Gawd Moloch Baal Hell — They are using tech to summon — are we so f’n lost that we are trying to replicate what we miss (innate non-physical communication) with body-killing technology. WTF.

To do this, the next phase of EMF is planned to replace 5G microwave frequencies with lasers. Just as 4G and 5G left the radio frequencies for the microwave, now it gets even closer. I have tried to explain in text how this manifests, but it's difficult. Look, as transmission of EMF gets into the light spectrum, people are going to start seeing it manifest with their own eyes in very strange ways—right out of the plasmic realm above, as linked to above.

What is the difference between laser and microwave frequencies, specifically in the body?

Technically, Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation (LASER) uses light in the visible spectrum.

Lasers are generally better than microwaves for satellite-to-device communication because they can transmit more data, are more secure, and are less susceptible to interference. Unlike the radio or microwave frequency part of the current tech's electromagnetic spectrum, lasers use high-energy light, with wavelengths in the infrared to ultraviolet portion of the electromagnetic spectrum.

There has been no research on the effect of internet GHz on humans since the launch of 4G, when the government halted further research. You can find plenty of research on the impact of EMF using such frequencies on animals and insects, and it’s not a pretty picture. I cannot find research on the health effects of laser internet via Sat-to-Device. Lots of people look into their microscopes, but few people look up.

Arthur Firstenberg said this about lasers:

What about LiFi? If light is safe, why not use light instead of microwaves? Light is a nutrient. We absorb it with our eyes, and into our blood. It is necessary for health. It regulates our biorhythms. Green plants need it for photosynthesis. We absorb more of the pulsations and modulation frequencies when they are carried into our bodies by light than when they are carried into our bodies by microwaves. LiFi is more harmful to life than WiFi.”

Perhaps you are familiar with the graph that shows how each time scientists have increased the transmission capacity, from telegraph to radio to television, it corresponds with a widespread outbreak of illness among a significant portion of humanity. The narrative-formers tell us it’s not related. We don’t believe them because science shows they are related. They tell a story of non-ionizing radiation that fits their narrative, but neither the facts nor the experiences of those paying attention longer support those claims. But most of you use a phone or a wired device daily, and you will have to experience the ramifications.

Our counternarrative involves taking control of our embodiment in the face of this onslaught. Let’s discuss how we should change.

Arthur Firstenburg and Jack Kruse

The passing of Arthur Firstenberg deeply saddens me, and I will miss his writings. His book, The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life (Chelsea Green, 2020), meant a great deal to me when I returned to the States in late 2021 to try to figure out what was going on. I devoured it, reading it over and over again (right alongside RFK’s book on Fauci), and it not only changed my thinking but also changed my life choices.

In one of Arthur’s last posts before his death in January of 2025, he titled it: PLEASE GET RID OF YOUR CELL PHONES NOW.

“THE AUTHORS CONCLUDED THAT ACCORDING TO THEIR DATA, IT WAS THE MOBILE PHONES, AND NOT THE MOBILE PHONE TOWERS, that were responsible for the drastic decline in the health of the Swedish population.”

He explained further in an interview:

Cell phones are much smaller than cell towers. Doesn’t that mean they are safer? Doesn’t it mean the radiation does not travel as far?

“Cell phones and cell towers emit the same radiation; size has nothing to do with it. The main difference is that a cell tower emits as many signals simultaneously as there are cell phones communicating with it at that time, whereas a cell phone only emits one voice channel and one data channel. A cell tower therefore emits stronger radiation than a cell phone, but by the time it reaches your body, its radiation is much weaker than the radiation from a cell phone that you hold in your hand, near your body.”

I am doing this as quickly as possible in my new life—I am rejecting the tech body in favor of a deeper embodiment. I no longer carry a phone. It's in a bag, and I don't have a phone if I don’t have the bag. I have no internet connection on my land, though I have electricity via a landline. No one has Starlink near me; it's not available. Tanzania is traditionally very slow to adopt any technology, especially the internet. Here, being so insular and undeveloped is a boon in that regard.

Firstenberg again:

What are the alternatives? “The alternative is wires. Wired phones. Wired computers. There is no need to reinvent the wheel, wires are what we had before wireless and are superior in every way. Wires carry the same voices, but clearer. The same information, but more securely. And the information is contained in the wires, instead of being broadcast all over the earth in a cloud of radiation. Wireless is convenient, but for the sake of convenience we are killing ourselves in real time and destroying our planet.”

A few weeks ago, I found someone who understands the danger of this technology better than I do and can explain it to me in a way that makes sense, both in terms of the damage and providing means to combat it. I have found that person in Jack Kruse.

Again, I created a YouTube playlist for you to conduct your research. The four-hour one on Danny Jones is epic. The first half is conspiracy-related (he’s wrong about JFK, but most are, not knowing about the CIA and the Squib), and it contains excellent information about SV40. The second half focuses on health, and it's epic for those interested in health and science. Let me summarize my lifestyle, which Uncle Jack profusely explains is your key to optimal embodiment during this onslaught:

Awaken with Sunrise exposure

Eat local in-season food

Sunlight throughout the day

Barefeet throughout the day

Cold water exposure daily

Watch the Sunset and then sleep

That’s it. That’s my lifestyle— I’m there, Jack— I would add Stargazing in the middle of the night, too—and pranayama, yoga, and meditation when not asleep. The less tech, the better—and combat the symptoms of modern lighting and the blue light emitted by screens. The first video in the playlist features a protege of Jack, who transformed her life through these changes. She also outlines, toward the end, how many products are being developed now to combat the dangers of tech usage. I’ve used blue-light limiting glasses for nearly a decade— they work, and incandescent light bulbs are what I use indoors now.

We can change the world by changing ourselves and limiting the tech damage in the process. Our changes must include charging up daily by embodying light and water, ingesting nutritional food, and grounding ourselves with the earth. If you are still with me, you are one of the smartest people alive right now, and you need to stick around for the aftermath to keep the spark alive.

Conclusion

Starlink is now adding two lasers to each of its satellites that connect. NASA is also going about using lasers between satellites (videos in the YT playlist above), so it’s about to become everywhere. I grew up watching Star Trek, and I remember lasers being used for something more than the internet.

Given that the technology discussed in this post is being run out of the Pentagon/DoD, and considering how things have escalated in China, let me leave you with an open-ended speculative science fiction idea. The plan will nip China’s space economy in the bud, hindering their competitive launch of internet satellite conductivity. Why would they do that? Because, when 6G gets turned on, there’s a further DARPA component to it which creates control via surveillance of the body— bio-knowledge of society as a whole is a massive competitive advantage. Think about how Facebook and Google like to monitor your internet activity to sell to the market, then extrapolate their knowledge of what is happening inside you all the time, emotionally and physically, and likely be able to manipulate it too. It goes from their watching you use the tech to the tech using you.

I don’t know about you, but I find all of social media today to be pretty much irrelevant and off-putting. The governments have them filled with paid sock puppets, and tech generates every other comment. I’ve probably argued with a bot. The realness is no longer there for me, if it wasn’t just an illusion all along, and lost its pull. It makes me think that Internet 2.0, beyond text, is about to be released.

Can we turn it off completely? Probably not. So get ready to be turned on.

But also remember, in a dualistic world, people will experience it through embodiment. The center of normalcy will be gone. Hell and Heaven will both happen.