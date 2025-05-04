Roam The World

Roam The World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerome Armstrong's avatar
Jerome Armstrong
May 4Edited

This post was a labor of sorts. Once I put it together, I wondered whether it's a 'doomer' and well, it is in a way. But I guess anyone paying attention probably wants to know what is going on for real-- I do, but its not something I want to dwell on (I'd rather focus on making the personal changes and let the world do its thing). If you are not already, use blue-light limiters!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jerome Armstrong and others
Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
May 4

Great effort Jerome, thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jerome Armstrong
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture