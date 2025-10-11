As I told one person afterwards, SJ Anderson is astrology for astrologers. And in this YT video, he lays out a timing technique that’s insightful for a couple of posts I made earlier. It’s for the two eclipses that crossed the USA in Oct ‘23 and April ‘24.

And if you’ve been following me, I shared that I recognized this X would provide a second midpoint on 1/11/24 to follow up on the first eclipse midpoint on 12/14/20. The first midpoint was when the mRNA injection began, and the second midpoint was when satellite-to-device communication via Starlink began.

I thought ahead of time that the second midpoint would be a ‘second shoe to drop’ moment when the agenda would become transparent. And I followed that up with a sci-fi-like attempt to put it all together (this post also includes links to the posts referred to above). I am amazed at how crazy I sound, but if you are paying attention and thinking aloud, you sound crazy too.

But this isn’t about the midpoint, or those X’s, but instead about a timing technique for the eclipse fallout of the last two eclipse points, and here are the dates SJ gives from a Ptolemaic timing technique laid out by Dr. Ben Dykes UAC 2018 Lecture (here is that PDF for the two of you really into this stuff):

The date at the bottom shows when they overlap, Oct 6 (a few days ago) to the beginning of next April. I am not too surprised that we are in it now in 2025, and if you look at the astrological ingresses of the outer planets, you realize that this period is when the old ends and the new begins. We are, after all, at the midpoint between the 2020 and 2030 agendas that are attempting to reset the world. It's largely succeeding because the mechanism for initiating control is through technology, which no one wants to talk about —or, if they do, it's to control-op by saying it’s fake. Well, Starlink is not fake; satellites are real, and it's probably way more ‘on’ than we can imagine. I guess they just need to get outside more at night. And secondly, the device of connection is most likely right inside your pocket, on your desk, or nearby, and always on, too.

Your phone is your X, your mark. Watch this video of Julia Lupine on her new book, Your Phone is Not Safe.

“You just have to stop using your cellphone, and that’s the only thing that is going to work.” Yep. Phone ditched now for over a year, never carrying again. Mind you, I still use it, but I never carry it with me anymore, or if I do, it’s in a backpack, not next to my body.

Here’s another excellent Jack Kruse video; his scientific worldview is exactly as mine is, without me knowing why, which he explains:

People like Julia are the canary in the coalmine, and as Jack points out, we’ve created our own asteroid with our technology.

One thing I will point out is that he says that if you live at a higher longitude, it's so important to do cold plunges, which activate the same internal mechanism that ‘sculpts us’ the same way we get through the Sun.