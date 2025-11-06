Baboons of Themi River Gorge, Tanzania

I do love the Baboons. Four years ago, we rented a house near this gorge of the Themi River, which comes down from Mt Meru, runs through Arusha, then dumps out into who knows where. Today, I watched them up on the bridge for a while, but then got lucky by taking a dirt road along the Gorge to find the pack.

This is a very large troop, maybe a few combined. I used to study one troop in particular, as I knew their home, and they were very systematic in their travel. They numbered around 12-14. At the head are usually 3-4 young males, like scouts. Then comes the main pack, led by the male leader, followed by females and children. And behind them, a few more scouts. Still further out, behind, the male replacement. He can’t be in the troop, but he’s there as a replacement if things go badly wrong in an ambush. In that case, the baboons retreat, and if the lead male is gone, this loner male takes over the troop. That’s likely at the root of the conflict in this video.

I was super close. They are fine as long as you don’t attempt to challenge them, just act like you are there, and watch them, and it’s fine.

Exponential Change

This is just a three-minute video:

This video is at least fifteen years old. I checked, and the day pass for Vail is now $307 to $356 for 2025!

1963: $5

1973: $10

1983: $20

1993: $40

2003: $80

2013: $160

2023 $320

You will pay over $600 for a day pass to ski at Vail in 2033! And how about that last example he gives and the closing question, yowza.

We had an election last month.

Apparently, Dar was full of violence. See this YT video for the aftermath:

They turned off the internet a day before the election, then kept it off for five days thereafter, so nearly a week. All the banks, gas stations, and other shops were closed too. It was a lockdown. The only thing open was the supermarket. Sounds familiar, right?

I was surprised at how non-reactive I was to it all. Not the politics part (I don’t have any preference or delusion about that any longer), but the part of being locked down again. I was very calm throughout.

Reading Books

Having no internet for a week, I wound up reading most of Arthur Firstenberg’s The Earth and I, which he published just before dying at the beginning of 2025. I thought the book would be more of a biography, and it sort of is— one of those books that’s worked on for thirty years before being published. I’m not finished yet, but I will try to write a review of this and The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life, his famous book.

I often look at how my life worldview is reframed alongside books, perhaps to make sense of it all. For instance, William Irwin Thompson, I read all of his books in the late 1980s, which radically changed my worldview. Right before he died on November 8, 2020, he and I emailed back and forth to each other. I was asking about coming up to interview him, and he responded, ‘Oh, come on, that’s not needed,’ haha. Anyway, reading Firstenberg was something similar, where my entire worldview exploded. It was at the same time I read Kennedy’s The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health in 2021. I was never going to take that vaccine, but Kennedy blew up my entire worldview around the concept of vaccines (imo we got bamboozled by the whole scam). Firstenberg blew up the entire idea of technological progress that I previously held.

Writing

OK, I did something. What? I wrote a chapter for an upcoming book. It’s titled "When Calcutta Yoga & 84 Asanas Went Abroad" and will appear in a book by Routledge titled "Yoga and Bengal." It’s around 11K words, and most a recap around Calcutta Yoga, centering around their legacy:

This chapter presents key elements of modern yoga that Buddha Bose and Bishnu Charan Ghosh taught abroad in the 1930s, within Bengal in the 1940s to 1950s and then through a second wave abroad in the 1970s. Alongside their brother Yogananda’s accomplishments, students and peers, and following generations of yoga students, their successive impact of of their legacy in today’s globalized yoga is immense. I will summerize a few individual encounters and themes of their lives and influence.

It’s interesting how many books I've done around 84 asanas. I hadn’t practiced them in over a decade, but took it up while writing this chapter. It's not relaxing yoga, that’s for sure. But what it does is get to every part of your body; nothing is left untouched. I am also contemplating working on a joint venture next year around a therapeutic 84-asana book, but not yet.

As anyone who has spoken with me over the last five years knows, I want to write a book about my travels along the Ganges River. I want it more than anything right now. It’s one of those points in life where if I can’t do it, I don’t know how I will proceed. It means everything to me now. I don’t even care if it ever gets published or read. I just want to write it. So, maybe sometime when you think of me, over the next few months, place me here:

Think, ‘write Jerome, write.; tell me about Ganga.’

Sad News

A ‘new’ good friend here died. Rob Wheeler. This was his shoe:

It was given as an award to someone who f’d up but finished well. He was a goat. Reminded me a lot about how I was in my 20s, but he was 66. “I didn’t come to Africa to cower behind a soundproof wall,” he told me. Never changed.

Wouldn’t wear a helmet, would ride at night, no bike lights, like he’d always done, for twenty years. But a Costa bus had another idea and ran him over. I am gonna publish one of his last messages to me as a tribute. We had three different churches going at it with their loudspeakers, trying to out-yell each other for an entire week (I bought a JBL 6 and cranked out Chill Watts).

Rob finally had enough, RIP: