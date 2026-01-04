Welcome to the month of Janus, January, our new beginnings. I thought 2026 was gonna start with a bang, and it has with the USA invading Venezuela on the Cancer New Moon. There wasn’t a fight back at all, like it was all planned ahead of time. This is where China gets oil; Taiwan is where the USA gets high-tech goods like semiconductors. I think you see where I am going with this.

Here’s what Ray Merriman thinks:

SHORT-TERM GEOCOSMICS

With the Winter Solstice this weekend, we are entering the month of the year when I usually like to see crests forming in markets rising into this time band. This is the period when the Sun transits the sign of Capricorn. The sign for Capricorn is a goat on top of the peak of a mountain, and that has always held a strong meaning for me. Yet, there is something more important taking place this year: we’ve got the Sun, Venus, and Mercury all hurling towards a conjunction with Mars in January 2026. All four planets will form a conjunction in a short period of time between January 6 and 18.

The last time all four planets formed a conjunction in a short period was August 1987. The planets formed a tight conjunction as part of a grand trine aspect with Jupiter and Neptune, and as the Moon joined them, the DJIA recorded its 18-year crest on August 25, 1987. The DJIA went on to drop 41.2% over 8 weeks, forming the 18-year trough.

Yowza. I am pretty sure about the timing of what’s to come. There’s a mundane alignment that is called the Capricorn Effect. It happened in December 2019. And you know what came next. It’s explained in this Static in the Attic post; I’ll time-stamp it, as the video is from February 2020:

We have a repeat of that sort of Capricorn Effect about to happen, as another stellium of planets is centered in Capricorn, Jan 5th to 11th or so. I saw this coming a few months ago and made a post on it here. I didn’t feel like sending it out to the public; if you’d like to read it online:

Silver & Graphene

Silver, and its recent rise into the $80’s, is another key.

For a long time, silver has been around $20. They finally let it go to find a price. But why now? Because they are using it as a disruptive mechanism. Look at the problem they are creating and try to see the solution they have waiting. Here’s a great, short video on their solution:

This, like all events nowadays, is planned. Their solution is graphene. You probably haven’t heard much about what 666 carbon is doing lately, but it’s lined up to replace all other metals used in semiconductors, computers, phones, etc. All your tech will run on graphene in the future. There’s no doubt about it. Silver is just the first step. The problems this will cause for tech products are immense.

Then, losing Taiwan becomes inevitable due to the tech market crash that Merriman talks about above, and it becomes a requirement for graphene to become a USA mission. Just a series of coincidences… I suppose too, that this will further along the USA vs China war that I mentioned in a previous post is coming:

Just doing my thing in Tanzania

I am just bored by everything online, and find my real life way more interesting. I now have four orchards. The original, which just got a massive upgrade, and the mango grove, then the apple grove, and the cactus plot. My daughter Maya is coming for a University Abroad semester in January, so don’t be surprised when you hear her give the 4th-Year Update on the shamba/farm I’ve got going here. I have other big plans, but I am not going to talk about them till I'm actually doing them. It’s all happening.

I posted this on Facebook, where I rarely ever visit, just to put it out there:

The full moon is conjunct Jupiter in Pushya Nakshatra; this is the one! You make a change here, and follow it through with discipline and commitment, and it will transform your life. Guaranteed. Don't talk about it, do it. For forty days and see.

Screw paying attention to the news, you will miss the big picture and lose out on the opportunity of a lifetime to reset your life. That’s why they do all this crap; they know mundane astrology works, and suck up all the attention and focus into their creations, rather than us just making our own.

Cheers, and set your dreams loose in 2026!