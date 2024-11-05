Roam The World
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Orchard
Re-history
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
I started an Apple Orchard and am finally in a house (videos)
I planted about 50 apples two weeks ago.
Aug 31
•
Jerome Armstrong
25
13
May 2025
The 6G 2030 Agenda: The USA vs China war is about satellite dominance for Bodily Conductivity and Control
USA vs China, Sat-to-Device, 6G, 2030 human tower lockdown. What to do about it? From Arthur Firstenburg to Jack Kruse.
May 4
•
Jerome Armstrong
38
16
March 2025
Year Three on the Shamba (orchard)
I finally figured it out!
Mar 11
•
Jerome Armstrong
16
4
20:56
January 2025
My fruits of labor on the desert orchard in Africa
A few of the obstacles, grounding & sun gazing, exercise and my dreams for the restoring the korongo (a massive gully in the valley due to erosion). And…
Jan 16
•
Jerome Armstrong
23
9
November 2024
The Selection, Toothbrush Tree, and the woes of writing while living in the wild
Election Stuff. It's all FAKE and maybe you gotta live it but I want to get real: An update on life in the bush of Africa.
Nov 5, 2024
•
Jerome Armstrong
15
10
September 2024
My Shocking Presidential Prediction for the USA
In this month’s post: The election prediction, how they are using conflict & crisis to divide people, what’s really going on is 5G, scenarios of two…
Sep 5, 2024
•
Jerome Armstrong
59
27
August 2024
Turning to the Sixth Page in the Life
Yesterday, I bought a new motorcycle named Best Classic. Last week, I began a new life. This year, my life has transformed again. Finally.
Aug 18, 2024
•
Jerome Armstrong
32
8
July 2024
Kennedy talking with Trump on private phone call about vaccines
Here's something you won't hear everyday
Jul 16, 2024
•
Jerome Armstrong
27
24
1:40
June 2024
Border Crossing & Nairobi Kenya
Leaving and reentering Tanzania for the first time in eight months (This is a throwback article I wrote in 2021 that I hadn't published about going to…
Jun 18, 2024
•
Jerome Armstrong
11
6
May 2024
The Genocide and Erasure of the Moors began with Conflation
Revisioning history, uncovering lies, origin of the term Moors, origin of Free Masons
May 15, 2024
•
Jerome Armstrong
15
12
3:09
April 2024
Karma travel in India
Ganga Land update & video/pic clips in Varanasi and Rishikesh
Apr 16, 2024
•
Jerome Armstrong
11
2
March 2024
Podcast episode: Africa, Orchard, Embodied Peacemaking, Israel-Gaza Conflict, Masks, Hate & Division, Being in Psyops
That sort of thing in a 45 minute discussion with Christopher Messina
Mar 22, 2024
•
Jerome Armstrong
7
2
© 2025 Jerome Armstrong
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts